Iran Reports 117 New Virus Deaths, Raising Total To 2,757

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:04 PM

Iran on Monday reported 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official total number of fatalities to 2,757

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday reported 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official total number of fatalities to 2,757.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the tolls in a news conference andsaid 3,186 more cases had been confirmed in the past day, raising total infections to 41,495.

