UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 12 More Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 66

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:48 PM

Iran reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 66

Iran said Monday that novel coronavirus had killed another 12 people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's overall death toll to 66

Tehran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Iran said Monday that novel coronavirus had killed another 12 people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's overall death toll to 66.

The number of confirmed cases leapt by 523 from the previous day, to a total of 1,501, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi told a news conference.

Related Topics

Iran From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB moves new reference against Nawaz, Zardari and ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli Orthodox Activists Hand Out Anti-Coronavir ..

5 minutes ago

Work on Kartarpur Corridor project phase II to sta ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi division likely to get four new hospita ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 rescues 2733 people in February in Kha ..

5 minutes ago

China's IP protection spurs growth of foreign pate ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.