Iran reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 66

Tehran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Iran said Monday that novel coronavirus had killed another 12 people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's overall death toll to 66.

The number of confirmed cases leapt by 523 from the previous day, to a total of 1,501, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi told a news conference.