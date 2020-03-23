UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 127 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Toll To 1,812

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday announced 127 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll to 1,812 in one of the worst hit countries along with Italy, Spain and China.

Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said 1,411 new cases had been recorded in Iran over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of those infected to 23,049.

