UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 129 New Virus Deaths, Taking Total To 853

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:32 PM

Iran reports 129 new virus deaths, taking total to 853

Iran said on Monday that the novel coronavirus has killed 129 more people, a new record high for a single day in one of the world's worst-hit countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran said on Monday that the novel coronavirus has killed 129 more people, a new record high for a single day in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"Our plea is that everyone take this virus seriously and in no way attempt to travel to any province," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

The latest deaths bring the overall toll to 853 fatalities since February 19, when the government announced Iran's first two deaths from the disease.

Related Topics

World Iran February From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Monetary policy amid new challenges will test the ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

28 seconds ago

Stocks tumble as anxious Europe starts week under ..

34 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.13 a barrel F ..

5 minutes ago

A statistical look at third week of HBL PSL 2020

8 minutes ago

Spain Reports 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.