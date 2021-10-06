Iran reports 13,226 new COVID-19 cases, 5,651,961 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Tuesday 13,226 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,651,961

TEHRAN, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Iranian health ministry reported on Tuesday 13,226 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,651,961.

According to an official briefing published by Iran's state tv, the pandemic has claimed 121,563 lives in the country so far, after 216 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,135,887 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,665 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Tuesday, 42,449,726 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 17,208,581 of them have taken two jabs.

The official report added that 32,723,597 tests have so far been carried out across the country.