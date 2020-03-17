UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 135 New Virus Deaths, Raising Total To 988

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Iran reports 135 new virus deaths, raising total to 988

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced on Tuesday another 135 deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall toll to 988 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"Reports by more than 56 laboratories indicated that we have had 1,178 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,169 as of today noon," he added.

