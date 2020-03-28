UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 139 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 2,517

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:26 PM

Iran announced Saturday that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced Saturday that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

