Iran Reports 139 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 2,517
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:26 PM
Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced Saturday that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408.