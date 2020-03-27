UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 144 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 2,378

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:13 PM

Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

Iran on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the world's worst-hit countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"In the past 24 hours, we've had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the country," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"This brings the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332," he added, noting that 11,133 of those hospitalised so far have recovered.

