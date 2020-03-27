Iran reports 144 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,378

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday announced 144 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the official number of fatalities to 2,378 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

"In the past 24 hours, we've had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the country," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"This brings the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332," he added, noting that 11,133 of those hospitalised so far have recovered.