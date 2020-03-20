UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 149 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 1,433

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:21 PM

Iran reports 149 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 1,433

Iran said Friday that coronavirus has killed 149 more people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's official death toll from the disease to 1,433

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran said Friday that coronavirus has killed 149 more people in the Islamic republic, raising the country's official death toll from the disease to 1,433.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said 1,237 more cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 19,644 people are now known to have been infected in Iran, one of the world's worst-hit countries.

Related Topics

World Iran From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar alerts cabinet members to ..

14 minutes ago

Top Diplomats of Germany, Ukraine to Discuss COVID ..

14 minutes ago

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Drive ..

11 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) shuts down CB ca ..

11 minutes ago

South African Airways grounds international flight ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee loses 10 paisa against dollar in interbank

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.