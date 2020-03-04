UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 15 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Toll To 92

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Iran on Wednesday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 586 additional cases, bringing the overall toll to 92 dead and 2,922 infected.

"The number of confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours is 586," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

"Fifteen (people) have unfortunately lost their lives."

