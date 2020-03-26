UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 157 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 2,234

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Iran on Thursday announced 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official number of fatalities to 2,234 in one of the world's worst-hit countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday announced 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official number of fatalities to 2,234 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 2,389 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 29,406.

