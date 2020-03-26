Iran reports 157 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 2,234

Iran on Thursday announced 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official number of fatalities to 2,234 in one of the world's worst-hit countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday announced 157 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the official number of fatalities to 2,234 in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 2,389 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 29,406.