Iran Reports 16,362 New COVID-19 Cases, 5,493,591 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 16,362 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,493,591

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 16,362 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,493,591.

According to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on its official website, the pandemic has claimed 118,508 lives in the country so far, after 317 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4,872,865 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 6,586 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Thursday, 33,343,104 people have received at least one dose of a corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 14,938,853 have taken two doses.

The official report added that 31,437,588 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

In a meeting of Iran's national headquarters fighting the corona-virus, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday it is necessary that the vaccination of different professional groups is accelerated, state tv reported.

"Strengthening the treatment process for outpatients, public instruction aiming at compliance with health protocols, and the timely announcement of necessary warnings will have a great impact on disease control," Raisi said.

Iran has been recently facing a surge of the Delta variant of the corona-virus.

