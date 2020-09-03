Iran reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases, 380,746 in total

Iran's Health Ministry on Thursday reported an overnight registration of 1,994 infections with COVID-19 which took the total infections to 380,746 in the country since February

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Thursday reported an overnight registration of 1,994 infections with COVID-19 which took the total infections to 380,746 in the country since February.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,063 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed 21,926 lives in Iran, up by 129 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Besides, 328,595 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,702 remain in intense condition.

She added that 3,307,383 lab tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The spokeswoman said that 13 Iranian provinces are still in high-risk condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.