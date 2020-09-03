UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 1,994 New COVID-19 Cases, 380,746 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:09 PM

Iran reports 1,994 new COVID-19 cases, 380,746 in total

Iran's Health Ministry on Thursday reported an overnight registration of 1,994 infections with COVID-19 which took the total infections to 380,746 in the country since February

TEHRAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Thursday reported an overnight registration of 1,994 infections with COVID-19 which took the total infections to 380,746 in the country since February.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,063 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed 21,926 lives in Iran, up by 129 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Besides, 328,595 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,702 remain in intense condition.

She added that 3,307,383 lab tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The spokeswoman said that 13 Iranian provinces are still in high-risk condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran Education China Tehran February From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bukhari announces crackdown against illegal housin ..

1 minute ago

Researchers develop self-service vision screening ..

1 minute ago

Austria reports biggest daily spike in COVID-19 ca ..

1 minute ago

IHC orders federal govt to give another chance to ..

19 minutes ago

Mandviwalla stresses need of enhancing trade ties ..

1 minute ago

Over Rs 538 billion adds to circular debt in last ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.