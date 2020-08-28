Iran reports 2,115 new COVID-19 cases, 369,911 total

UrduPoint.com
TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Friday reported an overnight registration of 2,115 infections with novel corona-virus, which brought the total infections to 369,911 in the country since February.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases, 941 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed 21,249 lives in Iran, up by 112 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.Besides, 318,270 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,811 remain in intense condition.

She added that 3,161,894 lab tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The spokeswoman said that 13 Iranian provinces are still in high-risk condition. Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the corona-virus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

