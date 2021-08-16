UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 29,700 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,389,085 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:06 PM

Iran reports 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, 4,389,085 in total

The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,389,085

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Iranian health ministry reported on Saturday 29,700 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,389,085.

The pandemic has claimed 97,208 lives in the country so far, after 466 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on its official website.

A total of 3,700,828 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,252 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Saturday, 14,767,598 people have received at least a dose of a corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 3,813,628 have taken two doses.

In order to "control the fifth surge" of the pandemic, Iran's national headquarters fighting the corona-virus decided on Saturday a five-day shutdown of all non-essential businesses across the country starting next Monday, said Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the headquarters.

A traffic ban between provinces at a national scale will also be imposed starting at noon in the next week, except for ambulances and essential transportation, Raisi said.Prayers in closed spaces are also prohibited, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Iran Education Traffic All From

Recent Stories

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

Atif Aslam reveals he sang Gerua for Dilwale

30 minutes ago
 Russian, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers Discussed Afghan ..

Russian, Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers Discussed Afghanistan - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 Berlin to sell part of its stake in Lufthansa grou ..

Berlin to sell part of its stake in Lufthansa group

3 minutes ago
 China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

China's 2021 box official total tops 32 bln yuan

9 minutes ago
 Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's shortest-serving PM

9 minutes ago
 Man kills sister over property

Man kills sister over property

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.