Iran reports 3 more coronavirus deaths for total of 22

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday confirmed three more deaths from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 22, the highest toll outside China, state media reported.

Publishing a map showing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, the IRNA state news agency said that 141 people had been infected by the virus, without specifying whether that figure included the 22 dead.