Iran Reports 3 More Coronavirus Deaths For Total Of 22

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:40 PM

Iran reports 3 more coronavirus deaths for total of 22

Iran on Thursday confirmed three more deaths from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 22, the highest toll outside China, state media reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday confirmed three more deaths from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 22, the highest toll outside China, state media reported.

Publishing a map showing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, the IRNA state news agency said that 141 people had been infected by the virus, without specifying whether that figure included the 22 dead.

