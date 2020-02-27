Iran reports 3 more coronavirus deaths for total of 22

Iran on Thursday confirmed three more deaths from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 22, the highest toll outside China, state media reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday confirmed three more deaths from novel coronavirus, taking the total to 22, the highest toll outside China, state media reported.

Publishing a map showing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iran, the IRNA state news agency said that 141 people had been infected by the virus, without specifying whether that figure included the 22 dead.

A second high-profile politician announced that he had been infected with the coronavirus.

The announcement by the chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee, Mojtaba Zolnour, follows that of deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi, the head of the government's coronavirus task force, on Tuesday.

A Shiite cleric, Zolnour is a member of parliament for the central shrine city of Qom, where Iran's first case of novel coronavirus was detected on February 19.