Iran reports 3,309 new COVID-19 cases, 6,144,644 in total

TEHRAN, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 3,309 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,144,644.

According to the ministry's latest daily briefing, the pandemic has claimed 130,446 lives in the country so far, after 90 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,943,467 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,185 remained in intensive care units, the ministry's official website wrote.

By Wednesday, 58,412,319 Iranians have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 48,767,237 who have taken two jabs, and 1,811,379 who have got three doses.