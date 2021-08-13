Iran reports 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, 4,320,266 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,320,266.

The pandemic has claimed 96,215 lives in the country so far, after 568 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on its official website.

A total of 3,647,016 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,048 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Thursday, 14,229,120 people have received at least one dose of a corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 3,531,142 have taken two doses.

The official report adds that 26,889,997 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Also on Thursday, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, ordered provincial IRGC commanders to set up health centers in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.