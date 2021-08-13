UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 39,049 New COVID-19 Cases, 4,320,266 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Iran reports 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, 4,320,266 in total

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,320,26

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,320,266.

The pandemic has claimed 96,215 lives in the country so far, after 568 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to a briefing published by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on its official website.

A total of 3,647,016 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,048 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

By Thursday, 14,229,120 people have received at least one dose of a corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 3,531,142 have taken two doses.

The official report adds that 26,889,997 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Also on Thursday, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, ordered provincial IRGC commanders to set up health centers in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran Education From

Recent Stories

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

4 minutes ago
 Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

5 minutes ago
 PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino- ..

PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino-Pak friendship'

5 minutes ago
 Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Da ..

Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 DC visits city, review tree plantation

DC visits city, review tree plantation

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test squad gets permission for training i ..

Pakistan Test squad gets permission for training in Jamaica

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.