Iran reports 39,983 new COVID-19 cases, tally nears 4.8 mln

Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,796,377

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 4,796,377.

The pandemic has so far claimed 104,022 lives in the country, after 665 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, said Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education on Wednesday.

A total of 4,020,844 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 7,755 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 17,573,785 people have received at least one dose of corona-virus vaccine in the country, while 6,900,834 have taken two doses.

Iran has been recently facing a resurgence of the pandemic. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed that his first priority in government is to control the COVID-19 pandemic and improve the health situation in the country.