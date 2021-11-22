UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 4,340 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 6,077,438 In Total

Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,340 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,077,438

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,340 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,077,438.

The pandemic also claimed 104 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 128,956, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 5,783,425 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,409 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Sunday, 56,653,947 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 44,726,047 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 765,235 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report added that 37,781,134 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

