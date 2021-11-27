Iran reports 4,384 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,102,056 in total

Iran's health ministry on Friday reported 4,384 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 6,102,056

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran's health ministry on Friday reported 4,384 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 6,102,056.

The pandemic also claimed 86 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death tally to 129,462, said the update by the Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 5,841,870 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,372 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 57,248,013 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, 46,115,125 have taken two jabs, while 921,440 have received their booster doses.

A total of 38,331,546 tests have so far been carried out across the country.