UrduPoint.com

Iran Reports 4,384 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 6,102,056 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:55 PM

Iran reports 4,384 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,102,056 in total

Iran's health ministry on Friday reported 4,384 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 6,102,056

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran's health ministry on Friday reported 4,384 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 6,102,056.

The pandemic also claimed 86 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death tally to 129,462, said the update by the Ministry of Health and Medical education.

A total of 5,841,870 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,372 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 57,248,013 Iranians have received their first vaccine doses, 46,115,125 have taken two jabs, while 921,440 have received their booster doses.

A total of 38,331,546 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Related Topics

Education From

Recent Stories

Solomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vot ..

Solomon Islands Opposition Plans No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 78 distribution transformers released for industri ..

78 distribution transformers released for industrial connections

2 minutes ago
 CDA, FWO efforts in full swing to complete low-cos ..

CDA, FWO efforts in full swing to complete low-cost project in Alipur Farash

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar reports 493 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more dea ..

Myanmar reports 493 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its histo ..

UAE adopts largest legislative reform in its history

41 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks 35,000 Health Workers to Care for El ..

Germany Lacks 35,000 Health Workers to Care for Elderly, Sick

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.