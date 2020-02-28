Iran reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, 34 in total

Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from coronavirus, taking its overall toll to 34

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from coronavirus, taking its overall toll to 34.

An additional 143 infections have been detected over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 388, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.