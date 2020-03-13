Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, taking total to 514

(@FahadShabbir)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst affected countries.

"Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.