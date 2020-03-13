UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 85 New Virus Deaths, Taking Total To 514

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Iran reports 85 new virus deaths, taking total to 514

Iran announced Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst affected countries

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran announced Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst affected countries.

"Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

Related Topics

World Iran Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czechs close borders from March 16 over virus spre ..

1 minute ago

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remanded in NAB custody

1 minute ago

Karachi's infrastructural uplift vital to boost ex ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea to Announce Disaster Zone in Virus-Stricke ..

1 minute ago

European stocks, oil prices recover after rout

1 minute ago

COVID-19 AND ITS PREVENTION MATTERS THE MOST

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.