TEHRAN, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran reports 9,862 new COVID-19 cases, 5,964,824 in total, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 9,862 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 5,964,824.

According to an official briefing published on state tv, the pandemic has claimed 126,921 lives in the country so far, after 158 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,560,951 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,756 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

The official report added that 35,946,879 tests have so far been carried out across the country.