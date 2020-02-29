UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports Nine New Coronavirus Deaths, 43 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Iran on Saturday reported nine new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 205 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 43 dead and 593 infected

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Saturday reported nine new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 205 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 43 dead and 593 infected.

"The total number of cases is 593 and the overall number of deaths 43 up until midday (0830 GMT) today," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.

"We have had 205 new cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours", he added, including 22 cases in a new outbreak in the northeastern province of Golestan.

