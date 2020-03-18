Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135

Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135.

"Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that some don't take it seriously," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in a televised news conference.

"If people help, we can control it, and if not, then expect it to last more than two months."