Iran Says 149 New Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Reaches 1,284

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

Iran says 149 new coronavirus deaths, toll reaches 1,284

Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry.

A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit bythe novel coronavirus -- according to figures provided by Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.

