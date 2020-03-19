Iran Says 149 New Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Reaches 1,284
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:18 PM
Iran on Thursday announced 149 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, raising the toll to 1,284, according to the health ministry
A total of 18,407 people have contracted the disease in the country -- one of the worst hit bythe novel coronavirus -- according to figures provided by Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi.