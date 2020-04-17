UrduPoint.com
Iran Says 89 Virus Deaths Take Total To 4,958

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:21 PM

Iran says 89 virus deaths take total to 4,958

Iran said on Friday 89 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, as the country's official fatalities remained in double figures for a fourth day

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran said on Friday 89 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, as the country's official fatalities remained in double figures for a fourth day.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that the latest deaths brought the overall toll to 4,958.

Jahanpour added that 1,499 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 79,494 from 319,879 tests.

Of those confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus and admitted to hospital, 54,064 had been discharged after recovering.

Another 3,563 were in critical condition.

