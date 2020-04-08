UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Coronavirus Deaths Near 4,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:16 PM

Iran says coronavirus deaths near 4,000

Iran on Wednesday reported 121 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall number of fatalities to 3,993

Tehran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran on Wednesday reported 121 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing its overall number of fatalities to 3,993.

In the past 24 hours, 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in Iran, state news agency IRNA quoted health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.

That put the number of confirmed cases at 64,586, he added.

Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the middle East, according to official tolls.

But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.

Jahanpour said that while 3,956 patients were in critical condition, those who recovered had reached 29,812.

The spokesman added that Iran had carried out 220,975 COVID-19 tests to date, according to IRNA.

In a bid to halt COVID-19, Iran has ordered the closure of non-essential businesses and imposed inter-city travel bans, while refraining from a lockdown.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said a "second wave" of the fight against the coronavirus would start from Saturday, and that it would be more difficult.

"Low-risk" businesses would be allowed to reopen from Saturday, he said, because "we want to continue economic activities as much as possible while fighting coronavirus at the same time".

The decision to reopen businesses has drawn criticism from health experts and even some government officials.

But Rouhani said "there is no other way".

Related Topics

Iran Same Middle East February From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus precautions are necessary but overreac ..

7 minutes ago

Italy's 1984 indoor European champion Sabia dies a ..

5 minutes ago

Business community call for lockdown caring for wo ..

5 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to facilitate labor community: M ..

6 minutes ago

15000 Afghan refugees returned from Torkhem, KP CM ..

6 minutes ago

Pro-Palestinian Rights Group Slams FBI for Trying ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.