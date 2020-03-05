UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Schools, Universities Shut For Month Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Iran says schools, universities shut for month over virus

Schools and universities in Iran will be closed until early April because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the health minister said Thursday

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Schools and universities in Iran will be closed until early April because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the health minister said Thursday.

"People should not consider this as an opportunity to go travelling. They should stay home and take our warnings seriously," Saeed Namaki said at a televised press conference.

Related Topics

Iran April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kashmiri leaders hail OIC's continued support towa ..

14 seconds ago

Remittances from Korean workers in UAE in 70s and ..

10 minutes ago

Business community asked to explore Poland for tra ..

4 minutes ago

Latest James Bond film postponed in response to no ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Insists IAEA Provided No Credible Reasoning f ..

2 minutes ago

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (KCCI) ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.