Iran says schools, universities shut for month over virus

Schools and universities in Iran will be closed until early April because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the health minister said Thursday

"People should not consider this as an opportunity to go travelling. They should stay home and take our warnings seriously," Saeed Namaki said at a televised press conference.