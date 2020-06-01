Iran says virus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, a 2-month high

Iran on Monday declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of "another dangerous peak" in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of "another dangerous peak" in the middle East's deadliest outbreak.

"People seem to think the coronavirus is over.

.. some officials also believe everything" is back to normal, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

"The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see(another) dangerous peak," he said in a televised interview.