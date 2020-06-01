UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Virus Cases Jump Nearly 3,000 In A Day, A 2-month High

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:54 PM

Iran says virus cases jump nearly 3,000 in a day, a 2-month high

Iran on Monday declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of "another dangerous peak" in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday declared almost 3,000 new coronavirus infections, its highest daily count in two months, as it warned of "another dangerous peak" in the middle East's deadliest outbreak.

"People seem to think the coronavirus is over.

.. some officials also believe everything" is back to normal, said Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

"The coronavirus is not only far from over, but we could at any moment see(another) dangerous peak," he said in a televised interview.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Wishes Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Swi ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Clashes outside White House as US cities under cur ..

4 minutes ago

West Bank poverty may double over pandemic as anne ..

4 minutes ago

Pigeon racing beats snooker to the sporting start ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Mishustin Says Russia's COVID-19 Si ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.