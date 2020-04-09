UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Virus Deaths Pass 4,000 But Cases Dropping

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:12 PM

Iran says virus deaths pass 4,000 but cases dropping

Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic.

But ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the latest figures showed there was a downward trend in the number of new coronavirus infections.

"Today we are clearly seeing a decline in the number of new cases," Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

"We have identified 1,634 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,220." The spokesman praised the people of Iran for following guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.

"We owe the reduction in the number of cases of the disease to... our beloved people, as well as to the intervention of our colleagues in the health system.

"In the past 24 hours we have lost 117 people. We have had a total of 4,110 deaths due to the COVID-19 disease."Iran, which announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the middle East, according to official tolls.

But there has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections in the country could be higher.

Related Topics

Iran Middle East February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SMS service “Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program” fo ..

3 minutes ago

Over 170 Countries to Experience Negative Per Capi ..

10 seconds ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 32 Billion Revenue for Q1, 202 ..

9 minutes ago

Working from home? Here are some of the best ways ..

13 minutes ago

PTI leader Tahir Malik lauds Ehsaas Programme

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar opens wh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.