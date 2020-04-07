UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Virus Deaths Rise 133 To 3,872

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Iran says virus deaths rise 133 to 3,872

Iran on Tuesday reported 133 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of officially confirmed fatalities to 3,872

Tehran (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday reported 133 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of officially confirmed fatalities to 3,872.

In the past 24 hours, 2,089 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded across the country, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

That brought the number of confirmed cases to 62,589, he told a televised news conference.

Iran announced its first COVID-19 cases on February 19, when it said two people had died from the illness.

The country is by far the worst hit by the pandemic in the middle East, according to official tolls released by regional states.

There has been speculation abroad that the real number of deaths and infections could be higher in the Islamic republic.

Jahanpour said that while 3,987 patients were in critical condition, recoveries had increased and a total of 27,039 people had left hospital.

The spokesman added that Iran had carried out 211,136 COVID-19 tests to date.

In an attempt to limit the spread of the disease, authorities have not confined the population but have adopted other restrictions such as closing most businesses deemed non-essential and imposing an intercity travel ban.

However President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday that the authorities had given the go-ahead for the resumption of certain economic activities from April 11.

Related Topics

Iran Died Middle East February April Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Child Protect & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) gears up it ..

1 minute ago

Premier League stars will 'play part', says union ..

1 minute ago

CS reviews wheat procurement arrangements

1 minute ago

Arrangements inspected for preventing coronavirus

1 minute ago

Kremlin Says No Contradiction Between Comments of ..

12 minutes ago

Greek health workers demonstrate over coronavirus ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.