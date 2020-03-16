Iran screens over 10 mln people for COVID-19 symptoms: health ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education said that over 10 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19 symptoms, Press tv reported on Monday.

Deputy health minister Alireza Raeisi said Sunday that the screening had been carried out over past four days.

"Some 6.

5 million individuals were screened at health centers, and 3.7 million others via the online platform," Raeisi said.

As a result of the screening process, 900 people were hospitalized as they were tested positive for the virus, he was quoted as saying.

Raeisi advised people to register their symptoms via the online service.

Iran's has announced the infection of 13,938 people with the novel coronavirus by Sunday, of whom 724 people have died.