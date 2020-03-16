UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Screens Over 10 Mln People For COVID-19 Symptoms: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 02:58 PM

Iran screens over 10 mln people for COVID-19 symptoms: health ministry

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education said that over 10 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19 symptoms, Press TV reported on Monday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education said that over 10 million Iranians have been screened for COVID-19 symptoms, Press tv reported on Monday.

Deputy health minister Alireza Raeisi said Sunday that the screening had been carried out over past four days.

"Some 6.

5 million individuals were screened at health centers, and 3.7 million others via the online platform," Raeisi said.

As a result of the screening process, 900 people were hospitalized as they were tested positive for the virus, he was quoted as saying.

Raeisi advised people to register their symptoms via the online service.

Iran's has announced the infection of 13,938 people with the novel coronavirus by Sunday, of whom 724 people have died.

Related Topics

Education Died Sunday TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sikandar Raza, Abid Ali join HBL PSL 2020

3 minutes ago

Russian Ruble Weakens, Trades Near 75 Per US Dolla ..

6 minutes ago

China Development Bank (CDB) to lend no less than ..

14 minutes ago

Munda fair suspended against coronavirus

6 minutes ago

South Korea Lodges Complaint Over China's Move to ..

6 minutes ago

Leaves of Karachi police canceled

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.