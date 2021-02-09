UrduPoint.com
Iran Starts Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign: State TV

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:29 PM

Iran starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign: state TV

Iran began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Tuesday to fight the Middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness, images broadcast by state television showed

Tehran, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Iran began its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Tuesday to fight the middle East's deadliest outbreak of the illness, images broadcast by state television showed.

"We begin our national vaccination against the Covid-19 virus... (in) memory of the martyrdom of health workers," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said at a ceremony at a Tehran hospital.

