Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Near Future - Ambassador to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Iran will launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the near future, ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Iran will launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the near future, ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I think joint production will start in the near future, the next month," Jalali said.

In January, Iran signed an agreement with Russia on Sputnik V production. The middle Eastern country received the first batch of the vaccine early in February.