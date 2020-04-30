Iran virus death toll surges past 6,000

Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the country's overall toll past the 6,000 mark

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the country's overall toll past the 6,000 mark.

"The number of deaths from this disease effectively crossed 6,000 today," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.

"Considering that we lost 71 of our countrymen in the past 24 hours, a total of 6,028 of those infected with COVID-19 have passed away to date," he added.

He added that another 983 people tested positive for the virus during the same period, bringing the total to 94,640.

More than 75,100 of those infected had already been released from hospital after recovering.

Of those still being treated for the disease, 2,976 were in critical condition.

Doubts have been cast over Iran's coronavirus casualty figures by experts and officials both at home and abroad.