UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Virus Death Toll Surges Past 6,000: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:01 PM

Iran virus death toll surges past 6,000: ministry

Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus took the country's overall death toll past the 6,000 mark

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that 71 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus took the country's overall death toll past the 6,000 mark.

"The number of deaths from this disease effectively crossed 6,000 today," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks.

"Considering that we lost 71 of our countrymen in the past 24 hours, a total of 6,028 of those infected with COVID-19 have passed away to date," he added.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Younis Khan comes forward to support Shoaib Akhtar ..

7 minutes ago

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

17 minutes ago

Engineer Jabbar Khan assumes charge as CEO PESCO

2 minutes ago

2-member motorcycles snatching gang busted in Mult ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Calls for OSCE SMM Mandate Over Entire Ukr ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.