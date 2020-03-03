UrduPoint.com
Iranian Health Authorities Report 835 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:39 PM

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi on Tuesday reported 835 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country the total reaching 2,336 cases over the past 24 hours, while another 11 people lost their lives over the same period of time, taking the number of fatalities to 77

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi on Tuesday reported 835 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country the total reaching 2,336 cases over the past 24 hours, while another 11 people lost their lives over the same period of time, taking the number of fatalities to 77.

"According to the latest data collected, 835 new cases of infection, 11 fatal new cases. In total, taking into account these data, the number of infections has increased to 2,336, the total number of deaths is 77. However, I am glad that 435 people recovered," Raisi said in a televised address.

