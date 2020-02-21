UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Health Ministry Confirms 13 More Novel Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:29 PM

Iranian Health Ministry Confirms 13 More Novel Coronavirus Cases

Thirteen more people were infected with the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, across Iran, including the capital of Tehran, head of the country's Health Ministry Information Public Relations Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday, adding that the death toll from the virus had reached four

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Thirteen more people were infected with the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19, across Iran, including the capital of Tehran, head of the country's Health Ministry Information Public Relations Kianush Jahanpur said on Friday, adding that the death toll from the virus had reached four.

"According to the recent results, 13 new [coronavirus] cases were detected," Jahanpur said in a statement.

Seven of the cases were in the city of Qom, where the first coronavirus case in the country was detected, four in Tehran, and two more in the Gilan province, he added.

Most of those infected are either Qom residents or have been to the city in recent days or weeks.

The announcement brings the total number of COVID-19 patients to 18, four of whom have died.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. According to China's health authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China has crossed 74,000, and over 2,100 patients have died.

Related Topics

Iran China Died Wuhan Qom Tehran December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai Security Council reviews security ..

43 seconds ago

ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to ..

12 minutes ago

155 power pilferers caught in Multan

5 minutes ago

Hafeez Shaikh reviews energy sector issues of Balo ..

5 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organizes w ..

5 minutes ago

Two held over violation of sound system act in Muz ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.