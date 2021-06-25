UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose Of Domestic COVID Vaccine, Thanks Developers On Twitter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vaccine, Thanks Developers on Twitter

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first shot of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Barekat, on Friday and thanked the developers for their efforts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first shot of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Barekat, on Friday and thanked the developers for their efforts.

"Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists," Khamenei's official Twitter posted, accompanied by a video of the procedure.

Khamenei further expressed his gratitude to the researchers and developers who "made scientific & practical efforts to provide the country with such a great, prestigious capability."

Iran has confirmed more than 3.12 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 83,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

Twitter Young Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

58 seconds ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

2 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

6 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Academicians tasked to formulate syllabus for tran ..

7 minutes ago

Russia records over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.