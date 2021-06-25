Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vaccine, Thanks Developers on Twitter

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received the first shot of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Barekat, on Friday and thanked the developers for their efforts

"Receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists," Khamenei's official Twitter posted, accompanied by a video of the procedure.

Khamenei further expressed his gratitude to the researchers and developers who "made scientific & practical efforts to provide the country with such a great, prestigious capability."

Iran has confirmed more than 3.12 million COVID-19 cases so far, with over 83,000 fatalities.