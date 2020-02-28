UrduPoint.com
Iran's Corona-virus Death Toll Rises To 34

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

Iran on Friday confirmed 34 deaths from the outbreak of corona-virus, along with 388 cases of people infected

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday confirmed 34 deaths from the outbreak of corona-virus, along with 388 cases of people infected.

The country's Health Ministry said another eight people died from the corona-virus on Friday, while 143 new cases were confirmed.

Among the corona-virus cases announced this week in Iran are the country's vice president and health minister.

A total of 73 people have recovered from the disease, the ministry added.First detected in China last December, the novel corona-virus has spread to more than 45 countries worldwide, including the U.S., U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

