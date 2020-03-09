UrduPoint.com
Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 237, Confirmed Cases Cross 7,000 - Health Ministry

Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

The number of people who had died from COVID-19 in Iran has reached 237, while the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 7,000, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the Iranian health minister, said on Monday

"Over the past 24 hours, 43 people infected with the coronavirus died, the overall number of fatalities is 237," Vahabzadeh said on Twitter.

According to his post, 595 new cases have been detected in the country over the past day, bringing the overall number of infected people to 7,161.

"So far, 2,394 people recovered," he added.

The past week saw Iran become one of the world's most affected countries amid the deadly coronavirus spread. The country's capital Tehran remains the outbreak's epicenter, albeit pretty much all Iranian provinces have been affected.

