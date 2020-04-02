UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 3,160

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 3,160

Iran reported 124 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the death toll in the country to 3,160, a health official said

ISANBUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Iran reported 124 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the death toll in the country to 3,160, a health official said.

Iran's state tv reported Kianoush Jahanpour, a spokesman for the Health Ministry, as saying that 2,875 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 50,468.

He said 16,711 people infected with the virus recovered so far and been discharged from hospitals, while 3,956 patients are in critical condition.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit over 47,500 with nearly 942,000 confirmed cases and almost 196,000 recoveries, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Iran China Wuhan December TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan lauds Japanese $2.16 m assistance to figh ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin: Response Center Says No SHortage of Medic ..

52 seconds ago

Global oil industry facing unprecedented shock: IE ..

53 seconds ago

Security of Quarantine centers to be made fool pro ..

55 seconds ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks arguments from NAB o ..

56 seconds ago

Spain sees 950 daily deaths from virus, unemployme ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.