Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran registered 1,294 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 83,505, according to Iran's Health Ministry on Monday.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical education, said that 91 new deaths were registered for the past 24 hours.

According to Jahanpur, the death toll over novel coronavirus in Iran has hit 5,209 so far.

He said that a total of 59,273 have recovered and left hospitals, while 3,389 are still in critical condition.

So far, 353,012 laboratory tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the country, he added.

The Iranian spokesman urged the people to observe health instructions seriously since the reopening of some businesses and the increase in social interactions may lead to another boom of the disease.

