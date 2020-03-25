UrduPoint.com
Iran's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported a jump in fatalities from the novel coronavirus as another 143 people died over the past 24 hours, raising the country's overall death toll to 2,077, official IRNA news agency reported

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Ministry of Health and Medical education, confirmed a total of 27,017 infection cases in the country since the officials first acknowledged the virus detection in the central city of Qom on Feb. 19.

Jahanpur said that a total of 9,625 people have also recovered.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

