Iran's Death Toll From COVID-19 Surpasses 1,200 - Health Official

Thu 19th March 2020

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has exceeded 1,200, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 18,407, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has exceeded 1,200, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 18,407, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Thursday.

"Between yesterday's noon [20:30 GMT on Wednesday] and today, we have diagnosed 1,046 new cases of the coronavirus infection, the total number of infected has reached 18,407; 5,979 people have recovered. Unfortunately, 149 people have passed away and the total number of victims has increased to 1,284," Vahabzadeh tweeted.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by COVID-19, having the largest number of confirmed cases after China and Italy.

