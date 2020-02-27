UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraq Announces New Case Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:19 PM

Iraq announces new case of COVID-19

Iraq announced a new case of novel coronavirus disease in the country's capital Baghdad on Thursday, bringing the total number in Iraq to six

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iraq announced a new case of novel coronavirus disease in the country's capital Baghdad on Thursday, bringing the total number in Iraq to six.

A statement by the Iraqi Health Ministry said it has detected a new case of coronavirus for an Iraqi young man who returned to Baghdad from neighboring Iran and was admitted to a hospital, where he was tested positive and was kept in quarantine in accordance with the international procedures.

Recently, the Iraqi authorities have been taking a series of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus after cases of the disease were confirmed earlier in the provinces of Najaf and Kirkuk.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Young Kirkuk Baghdad Man From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buoyant Pakistan ready for England challenge

14 seconds ago

Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) Pakistanis claim that, on a lo ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

6 minutes ago

Education ministry to ensure more admission capaci ..

23 seconds ago

International Culture,Food fest on March 14,15

24 seconds ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.