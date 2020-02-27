Iraq announces new case of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iraq announced a new case of novel coronavirus disease in the country's capital Baghdad on Thursday, bringing the total number in Iraq to six.

A statement by the Iraqi Health Ministry said it has detected a new case of coronavirus for an Iraqi young man who returned to Baghdad from neighboring Iran and was admitted to a hospital, where he was tested positive and was kept in quarantine in accordance with the international procedures.

Recently, the Iraqi authorities have been taking a series of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus after cases of the disease were confirmed earlier in the provinces of Najaf and Kirkuk.