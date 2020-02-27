Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Iraq announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the capital Baghdad on Thursday, taking nationwide infections to six and raising concerns about the capacity of the dilapidated health system to respond.

The government announced sweeping measures late Wednesday to try to contain the spread of the virus, ordering the closure of schools and universities, cafes, cinemas and other public spaces until March 7.

It also banned travel to or from some of the worst affected countries, including China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Kuwait and Bahrain.